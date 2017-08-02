Leia will be "kept alive" in the Star Wars franchise as John Boyega reveals "amazing" Carrie Fisher send-off
Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be Fisher's final appearance in the films, but Princess Leia will "live forever" in the Star Wars universe
Carrie Fisher will get a send-off worthy of Princess Leia in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, John Boyega has assured fans.
Speaking to ABC News about the upcoming film, the actor who plays Finn suggested Fisher’s last appearance in the space saga would be a special one. "This movie, it sends her off in an amazing, amazing way," he said. "And she is still kept alive in this franchise. That's the beauty of it: she lives forever in a sense."
Although not giving details about Fisher’s role in the film, The Attack the Block actor said that he worked “closely” with the actor before her death.
The implication that Leia will live on in the franchise just might mean she’ll have some influence in Star Wars: Episode IX, despite not appearing on screen – LucasFilm has confirmed the actress will not be 'digitally recreated'.
Fisher had finished shooting Star Wars Episode VIII: the Last Jedi when she died last December, aged 60, but it's unclear how this footage will be used to portray Leia's final farewell.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released 15th December 2017