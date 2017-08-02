Although not giving details about Fisher’s role in the film, The Attack the Block actor said that he worked “closely” with the actor before her death.

The implication that Leia will live on in the franchise just might mean she’ll have some influence in Star Wars: Episode IX, despite not appearing on screen – LucasFilm has confirmed the actress will not be 'digitally recreated'.

Fisher had finished shooting Star Wars Episode VIII: the Last Jedi when she died last December, aged 60, but it's unclear how this footage will be used to portray Leia's final farewell.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released 15th December 2017