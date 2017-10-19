"Rian Johnson keeps telling this really embarassing story about how when he got in the editing room – and I do have weaponry in a scene, I have said that – he literally heard me making sounds, because I had only done it in my room in childhood. And, on camera you hear me going "'pew, pew pew'", she said.

"I was so excited to be there, that I really did think I was at play". Check out the clip below.

She also described making the film as the "greatest experience" of her life.

More like this

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in UK cinemas on 14th December 2017