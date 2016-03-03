The Golden Age of Hollywood gets the inimitable Coen brothers treatment with the aid of an all-star cast. George Clooney goofs about as the kidnapped star of the latest Roman epic while Josh Brolin is the Hollywood fixer under pressure to retrieve him. Add in Ralph Fiennes as a picky English director, Tilda Swinton as twin gossip columnists and Scarlett Johansson as a pregnant aquatic star, and you have a hilarious love letter to Tinseltown.

Gerard Butler is back as lethal Secret Service hardman Mike Banning, whose trip to our capital with the US President has some seriously catastrophic fallout. Terrorists blow up most of the city and then try to execute his boss but they haven't banked on Banning's killer skills (and quips).