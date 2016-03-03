Latest movies: Hail Caesar!, London Has Fallen, Truth, Time out of Mind
Hollywood tomfoolery, a capital offence and journalism under fire
HAIL, CAESAR! ★★★★
The Golden Age of Hollywood gets the inimitable Coen brothers treatment with the aid of an all-star cast. George Clooney goofs about as the kidnapped star of the latest Roman epic while Josh Brolin is the Hollywood fixer under pressure to retrieve him. Add in Ralph Fiennes as a picky English director, Tilda Swinton as twin gossip columnists and Scarlett Johansson as a pregnant aquatic star, and you have a hilarious love letter to Tinseltown.
LONDON HAS FALLEN ★★
Gerard Butler is back as lethal Secret Service hardman Mike Banning, whose trip to our capital with the US President has some seriously catastrophic fallout. Terrorists blow up most of the city and then try to execute his boss but they haven't banked on Banning's killer skills (and quips).
TRUTH ★★★
Oscar winner Spotlight shows what happens when journalists nail an exclusive, Truth reveals when they don't. The story of how the 60 Minutes news team came a cropper when they tried to establish shortcomings in George W Bush's military record is all-too sobering. Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford (as veteran American anchor Dan Rather) are the headliners here.
TIME OUT OF MIND ★★★★
Richard Gere gets down and dirty as an alcoholic homeless man, who hits rock bottom and has nowhere to go but up. It's yet another meaty role for a star who used to be known for showing off his body rather than his acting chops.
ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK
