La La Land received a hoard of positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and has been scooping up awards ever since, taking home silverware in every one of the seven categories it was nominated in at last month's Golden Globes

The BAFTAs, which precede the Oscars and are considered a good indicator of the Academy's winners, were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Prince William and many, many more.

The Academy Awards will be held on February 26th in Los Angeles.

More like this

Advertisement

See the Bafta winners in full, as they're announced