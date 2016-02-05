“It’s heavily pitched and slowed version of my cat’s purr that becomes Kylo’s Force rumble.”

In other words, every time Adam Driver’s fallen Jedi tapped into the Dark Side to crush the spirits of his enemies, he was really just invoking the might of a little kitty cat. And the sneaky sound references don’t stop there, as Acord went on to explain.

“There’s some other cool things like when the rathtar is rolling down the hallway after Han and Chewie,” he told Nerdist.

More like this

“I put in the sound of Ben Burtt’s boulder roll sound from Raiders of the Lost Ark when the boulder is chasing Indy.”

Sounds like another purr-fect decision from the sound team.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is in cinemas now