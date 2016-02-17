Filming has just begun for James Gunn's superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and one new cast member joining the team really caught our eye – Escape from New York and The Thing star Kurt Russell, who had previously been rumoured to be joining the outer-space gang.

Those rumours also suggested that Russell, most recently seen as bounty hunter John Ruth in The Hateful Eight, will play the father of Chris Pratt’s character Star-Lord, who was implied to have some sort of extraterrestrial origin in the original movie. His background is set to be a major plotline this time around.