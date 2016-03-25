In fact, when she recently put it on for her three-year-old, she politely asked for it to be turned off.

"They couldn't care less [that I'm Princess Anna]," she told Jimmy Kimmel on his US chat show.

"They don’t watch much TV. I mean they’re one and three. They’re new to it all. But [the three-year-old] was sick last month and Dax [Shepherd, Bell's husband] said, ‘Should we put on a movie? Should we blow her mind and put on Frozen?’ And we did."

"About 15 minutes in she said, ‘Mummy, I think you should turn this off.’ She didn’t like it."

Frozen 2 is about to go into production