Plot details and character outlines are vague at the moment, but it's thought that King will play one of four key characters, a teenage assassin, while Pitt will star as an American hitman nicknamed "Ladybug".

The Hollywood Reporter suggested that the action takes place on the iconic bullet train in Japan and revolves around a group of assassins who each has a different motivation, while in tone it would have a touch of bus thriller Speed meets Non-Stop, the 2014 Liam Neeson set on board an aircraft.

Sony Pictures is hoping that Bullet Train could go into production as early as the autumn and believe that it will be easier to film than some projects because it will be made in a "contained" set.

Bullet Train will mark Pitt's first movie commitment since 2018's Oscar winner Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood.

The lead character in The Kissing Booth movies 1-3, King's star is very much on the rise. In the Netflix franchise she plays a college age student Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans with a troubled romantic life and some grown-up decisions to make about life, love and leaving town in the franchise.

The Kissing Booth debuted on Netflix in 2018 and went onto become the most rewatched film on the streaming platform. The Kissing Booth 2 premiered on Netflix just over a week ago and it was at that point that Netflix revealed part three had been filmed in secret back to back with part two and would screen sometime in 2021.

