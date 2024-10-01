Page was born in 1954 and went on to a have successful career in theatre, starting with a role in the chorus of The Muny outdoor theatre in St Louis.

He made his Broadway debut in The Wiz, before going on to star in productions of Guys and Dolls, Ain't Misbehavin', Jesus Christ Superstar, The Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors and, most notably, Cats, in which he played Old Deuteronomy.

On screen, Page had roles in Torch Song Trilogy, All Dogs Go to Heaven, I'll Do Anything, Shortcut to Happiness and Dreamgirls, while most prominently he voiced Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas. He went on to voice the role on further occasions in the Kingdom Hearts video game series.

Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Disney

Among those paying tribute to Page since the news of his passing was actress Shari Belafonte, who posted on Facebook: "Ken Page. One of the sweetest, most talented guys on the planet. Dorian Hannaway just posted that he's left us. And, I couldn't believe it... but it's true.

"It feels like it's coming just a bit too fast and a tad too furiously now... James Earl, Dame Maggie, Kris, Pete Rose, Dikembe, Officer Taggert/John Ashton, Drake H... and now Ken. RIP ALL of you. Heaven is packing it in right now with brilliant talent stepping off that First Class charter..."

Advertisement

Fans have also been remembering the much-loved actor, with one writing on X: "I’m at a loss for words about this… Not only that we lost another wonderful and talented person, but who also played apart of mine and others childhoods. I had the honour of meeting him earlier this year, and I’m forever grateful for those moments. Please Rest in Peace Ken Page."