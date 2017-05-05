Karen Gillan is Scottish, successful and game for a laugh, making her the perfect recipient of the latest Golden Can award from Scots brewers Tennant's.

Advertisement

It's been a big year for the former Doctor Who star, who has directed her first movie, starred in blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and is due to appear in three more feature films, The Circle, All Creatures Here Below and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – so big in fact, that she now joins other venerable Scots including Irvine Welsh, Mogwai and Franz Ferdinand in the Tennant's hall of Scottish fame.