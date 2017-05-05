Karen Gillan awarded golden beer can for professional Scottishness
Forget the Oscars, the former Doctor Who star has accepted the Tennant's Golden Can award
Karen Gillan is Scottish, successful and game for a laugh, making her the perfect recipient of the latest Golden Can award from Scots brewers Tennant's.
It's been a big year for the former Doctor Who star, who has directed her first movie, starred in blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and is due to appear in three more feature films, The Circle, All Creatures Here Below and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – so big in fact, that she now joins other venerable Scots including Irvine Welsh, Mogwai and Franz Ferdinand in the Tennant's hall of Scottish fame.
“Big thanks to Tennent’s Lager for choosing me as the next recipient of the Golden Can," said Gillan. "I’m proud to join such a prestigious list of Scots, and can’t wait to see who’s next.”
Might we suggest fellow Doctor Who alumnus David Tennant?