That pair are joined by a host of new faces, headed up by Ben Wang's Li Fong, with the cast also including stars from Ms Marvel, Dawson's Creek and The Mandalorian, among others. There's even a brief cameo for another legend of the franchise in the shape of William Zabka.

Read on for the full list of stars who feature in Karate Kid: Legends.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Karate Kid: Legends full cast list

You can find the full cast list for the film directly below – scroll down further for more information on who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Ben Wang as Li Fong

Jackie Chan as Mr Han

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Joshua Jackson as Victor Lipani

Sadie Stanley as Mia Lipani

Ming-Na Wen as Dr Fong

Aramis Knight as Connor Day

Wyatt Oleff as Alan

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Ms Morgan

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Ben Wang plays Li Fong

Ben Wang plays Li Fong in Karate Kid: Legends. Sony Pictures

Who is Li Fong? A young Chinese boy and Kung Fu prodigy who is mentored by Mr Han and leaves Beijing with his mother to start a new life in New York.

What else has Ben Wang been in? Wang previously had the main role in Disney Plus series American Born Chinese, while he has appeared in the films Chang Can Dunk and the 2024 Mean Girls remake. He's also been cast in the upcoming Hunger Games film Sunrise on the Reaping.​

Jackie Chan plays Mr Han

Jackie Chan plays Mr Han in Karate Kid: Legends. Sony Pictures

Who is Mr. Han? A revered shifu of a wuguan in Beijing, where Li Fong trains before leaving China with his mother for New York. Mr Han previously appeared in the 2010 reboot, The Karate Kid.

What else has Jackie Chan been in? The legendary Hong Kong actor has a huge list of film credits, with highlights including Drunken Master, Police Story, the Rush Hour series, Shanghai Noon and its sequel Shanghai Knights, The Foreigner, and a voice role in the Kung Fu Panda films.

Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso in Karate Kid: Legends. Sony Pictures

Who is Daniel LaRusso? A character who will need no introduction to fans of the franchise, Daniel is the Miyagi-do karate sensei who teaches Li the ways of Miyagi karate in New York. He was the protagonist of the original three films and went on to reprise his role in Cobra Kai.

What else has Ralph Macchio been in? It is Karate Kid for which Macchio remains best known, but other credits include The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny and recurring roles on Ugly Betty and The Deuce.

Aramis Knight plays Connor Day

Aramis Knight plays Connor Day in Karate Kid: Legends, Sony Pictures

Who is Connor Day? A karate student at a local dojo who becomes Li’s main rival – when it comes to both karate and love.

What else has Aramis Knight been in? Knight's first credit came at the age of just 6 – when he appeared in 2 episodes of Boston Legal – and he is been working fairly consistently since then, including roles in film Ender's Game and the TV shows Into the Badlands and Ms Marvel.

Sadie Stanley plays Mia Lipani

Sadie Stanley plays Mia Lipani in Karate Kid: Legends. Sony Pictures

Who is Mia Lipani? A student at Li's new school who becomes a love interest to both Li and Connor.

What else has Sadie Stanley been in? Stanley is best known for playing the title role in the Disney Channel live action film version of Kim Possible, while she's had TV roles on The Goldbergs, Dead to Me and Cruel Summer. Other film credits include Let Us In, and The Sleepover.

Joshua Jackson plays Victor Lipani

Joshua Jackson plays Victor Lipani in Karate Kid: Legends. Sony Pictures

Who is Victor Lipani? Mia's father who is a former boxer and now owns the pizzeria where Li works.

What else has Joshua Jackson been in? You might recognise Jackson from any one of a string of high profile TV roles including Dawson’s Creek, Fringe, The Affair and Dr Death, while film credits include key roles in The Mighty Ducks and its sequels and Cruel Intentions.

Ming-Na Wen plays Dr Fong

Ming-Na Wen plays Dr Fong in Karate Kid: Legends. Sony Pictures

Who is Dr Fong? Li's mother, who is reluctant of her son's martial arts practice.

What else has Ming-Na Wen been in? Wen is known for her roles on ER, Agents of SHIELD and The Mandalorian, while she voiced the titular character in Disney classic Mulan.

Wyatt Oleff plays Alan

Who is Alan? Li's tutor and friend who lends him his rooftop garden with pet pigeons as a training ground.

What else has Wyatt Oleff been in? Oleff is best known for his role as Stanley in IT and IT: Chapter 2, and for appearing as a young version of Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. He's also been seen in Netflix series I Am Not Okay with This and Apple TV+ crime drama City on Fire.

Shaunette Renée Wilson plays Ms Morgan

Who is Ms Morgan? A teacher at Li's new school in New York.

What else has Shaunette Renée Wilson been in? Wilson had a main role in the medical drama series The Resident and has had small roles in two major blockbuster films: Black Panther and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

William Zabka plays Johnny Lawrence

Who is Johnny Lawrence? The longtime rival of Daniel LaRusso and former Cobra Kai sensei – who also reprised his role in Cobra Kai.

What else has William Zabka been in? Like Macchio, Zabka is best known for his role in this franchise, but other roles include National Lampoon's European Vacation, Hot Tub Time Machine and TV roles in The Equalizer and How I Met Your Mother.​

Karate Kid: Legends is released in UK cinemas on Friday 30th May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.