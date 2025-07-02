Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic – which broke box office records upon its initial release – is almost universally lauded as a classic, taking Michael Crichton's novel and adapting it into a thrilling big-screen adventure complete with some of cinema's most iconic moments of awe and danger.

But for all that success, the response to almost all of its sequels has been relatively muted – at least as far as critics' reaction goes. Newly released film Jurassic World Rebirth is the latest to be graded rotten by review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the third consecutive entry in the franchise for which that holds true.

However, that doesn't quite tell the whole story. Rebirth has plenty of admirers – check out our own 4-star review for one such example – and looks certain to follow the other recent instalments in becoming a colossal box office hit.

The film serves as a relaunch of the franchise, introducing fans to a new batch of characters including Scarlett Johansson's covert operative Zora Bennett, Jonathan Bailey's palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis and Mahershala Ali's team leader Duncan Kincaid, who are hired by the shady boss of a pharmaceutical company (Rupert Friend) for a top secret mission.

That mission sees them sent to Ile Saint-Hubert – a forbidden island in the Atlantic Ocean that was previously used as a dinosaur research facility by InGen – where they must extract DNA from the three largest remaining prehistoric species to be used in the development of a revolutionary drug.

Along the way, they encounter the civilian Delgado family and have all manner of terrifying interactions with dinosaurs – including one scene that was initially meant to be in the original Jurassic Park – while also discovering that the island is home to various species of mutated dinosaurs resulting from failed InGen experiments.

But how does it all end? And could there be another film in the franchise? Read on for everything you need to know.

Jurassic World Rebirth ending explained: What happens to the samples?

For much of the film, Zora's team and the Delgado family have been separated – each having their own run-ins with dinosaurs (with a a fair few of Zora's crew members not surviving the ordeal.)

By the final section – with some very close shaves along the way – Zora's surviving team have managed to collect all the samples that they need and are able to reunite with the Delgados at an abandoned village, where they plan on mounting an escape from the island for good.

Alas, the genetically mutated dinosaurs have other ideas. First off, a Mutadon – a mutated Velociraptor – attacks the family, with young daughter Isabella (Audrina Miranda) hiding in an abandoned shop in a sequence that has clear echoes of the iconic kitchen scene in the original film.

Thankfully the whole family manage to escape into a tunnel system that leads to a boat, which should be their ticket our of danger.

Meanwhile, Zora has called for a helicopter to mount a rescue attempt, but this is quickly ruled out as a viable option when a Distortus rex – a mutant Tyrannosaurus rex with six limbs – appears and quite literally plucks the aircraft our of the sky. So much for that.

Henry, Duncan and Zora then join the family in the tunnel, while pharma rep Martin Krebs attempts to make his own escape, determined to keep his hands on the samples – which he plans to extract great profit from – by literally handcuffing the case that contains them to his wrist.

Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett in Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal

The gang reach the end of the tunnel, but there are two pretty major issues: first, they are pursued by the Mutadon, and second, there is a gate between them and the boat that would secure their escape – and the control panel that would open it is out of their reach.

Of the party, only Isabella is small enough to squeeze through the gate and she bravely does exactly that, before managing to open it just long enough to let the others escape while still closing it in time to trap the Mutadon, all while avoiding the attentions of the D-rex.

Thankfully, the D-rex soon turns its attention to another source – Martin – and devours him almost whole, with the only part of his body that remains uneaten the arm which had held onto the case with the samples. The case then falls to the ground and is intercepted by Zora and Henry.

As they escape on the boat, it falls to Duncan to distract the D-rex – which he does using a flare. Initially it doesn't look good for his survival – appearing as if he has sacrificed himself – but it is then revealed that he has escaped into the sea, where he is gathered by the boat before the whole group sails away to safety.

Henry and Zora then have a conversation about what to do with the samples. The latter had initially come across as a cynical mercenary who only took the job for a big payout, but over the course of the film her perspective has been changed by Henry's passion for dinosaurs and his general sense of moral goodness.

And so after some brief persuasion, they decide that rather than keeping the samples under the control of one pharma company for profit reasons, they should make them open-source such that everyone can enjoy the huge medical benefits they offer. A very happy ending, then!

Will there be a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis and Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett in Jurassic World Rebirth. Universal

The film does not directly suggest a sequel – in fact, the story is very neatly wrapped up for both the Delgado family and Zora and her team. But does that mean a follow up is off the cards? Well, if the history of this franchise is anything to go by, almost certainly not!

With the film expected to perform well at the box office, we imagine that there will certainly be discussions at Universal about bringing Johansson, Bailey and Ali back for another film, although nothing has been reported just yet.

So what could the story be? Given the horrors they witnessed there, we can't imagine the trio would be planning a return visit to Ile Saint-Huber any time soon unless absolutely necessary.

However, now that they know about these mutated dinosaurs, it's very possible that they could be determined to conduct greater research as to what went on at InGen's research facility – Henry in particular seems likely to want to dig into matters further. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates...

Jurassic World Rebirth is in cinemas from 2nd July.

