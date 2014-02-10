Jurassic Park 4 and Terminator 5 to film in New Orleans
The highly anticipated dinosaur sequel Jurassic World, and a new Terminator flick, will shoot in Louisiana
Jurassic World – the follow up to Steven Spielberg's 90s sci-fi dino flick Jurassic Park – will start shooting in New Orleans in June. Meanwhile, the Louisiana Film Office has also bagged Terminator 5, which will film in the area with Arnold Schwarzenegger until August.
Jurassic World will shoot in Hawaii's Oahu and Kauai, before moving to Louisiana. The movie will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, rather than Spielberg – who will take a producer role in the movie. It's rumoured that Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation, Her) and Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help, The Village) will star in the movie, as well as Jake Johnson (New Girl, Safety Not Guaranteed) and Irrfan Khan (Life of Pi).
Meanwhile, Terminator: Genesis will star Arnold Schwarzenegger plus Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as Sarah Connor. Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) is rumoured to be playing John Connor.
Jurassic World is due for release in June 2015 and Terminator: Genesis is due for release in July 2015.
