His Make-A-Wish event on 15th November 2013 saw him take part in a series of staged missions as San Francisco was transformed into Gotham City for the day. Scott's heroics turned into not only a city-wide spectacle with over 25,000 local residents coming out to participate, but a worldwide phenomenon on social media, even attracting the attention of President Barack Obama.

“It’s thrilling to me that Ms. Roberts and her team watched our film and were so moved by it that they want to dedicate their time and creative capital to make sure the widest audience possible will know and love Miles’ story and the spirit of this intimate special event that went global, as much as we do,” said Nachman, who will serve as an executive producer on the new film.

The Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and Mirror Mirror star will produce and appear in the movie, although her role is not yet known and there's no word yet on any other stars attached to the project.

More like this

Advertisement

Batkid Begins – which also documents Scott's battle against leukaemia – premiered at Slamdance Film Festival in Utah last weekend. Here's the trailer: