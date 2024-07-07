"Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen," Bergman said in a statement.

"His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him."

Landau collaborated with filmmaker James Cameron on blockbuster films such as Titanic and the Avatar franchise across a 30-year period.

More like this

He also spent five years as an executive at film production company 20th Century Fox, overseeing movies including True Lies, Die Hard 2 and Mrs Doubtfire.

Other credits include Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Dick Tracy.

The Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson and screenwriter and film producer Fran Walsh, who are married, paid tribute to Landau following the news of his passing.

They said in a statement: "We speak for the entire Weta FX team when we say we are devastated by the loss of Jon Landau. Jon was not only a monumental figure in the film industry but also a cherished collaborator and friend."

The couple, whose visual effects company was used for the Avatar movies, continued: "Jon brought unparalleled passion to the projects he worked on and his influence will continue to inspire for years to come. Our deepest condolences are with Jon's family and loved ones, as well as Jim (Cameron) and the Lightstorm Entertainment team."

Joe Letteri, who was the visual effects supervisor on the Avatar films, also commented: "I am heartbroken at the loss of our friend Jon Landau.

"He was an amazing and generous man, and a world-class film-maker who leaves a legacy that will last for generations. On behalf of all of us at Weta FX, it was an honour to work beside him. His dedication to the art of film-making inspired us every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Avatar's official social media accounts also paid tribute to Landau: "The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humour, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the centre of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.

"His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away."

Elsewhere, Avatar franchise star Zoe Saldaña wrote on Instagram: "Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hitting really hard."

Advertisement

She continued: "Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us in ways we will always be grateful for…Your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey. Rest in peace, dear Jon. You will be deeply missed."