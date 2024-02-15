"Hoping your day is full of love," Phillips captioned the Instagram post.

The image carousel has three photos of the pair, with Phoenix in full Joker makeup, as well as behind bars - with Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn always by his side, possibly hinting at what is to come from the second movie.

Fans are delighted with the new images from the film, with many flocking to the comments of Phillips's Instagram.

"Thank you so much for this gift," one user wrote.

Another penned: "Thank you for your service Todd!!!"

The movie is due to be released on 4th October 2024, and fans who have been waiting since the movie's confirmation in 2022 will be delighted that it is only eight months away!

Not much is known about the plot of the second Joker film, other than it having a musical element and being set in and around Arkham Asylum.

Of course, many fans will remember that the first Joker film ended with Arthur Fleck in Arkham State Hospital, skipping away as he left bloody footprints behind him.

It is also known that Harley Quinn will be introduced in the second film, and as per the original DC Comics, Quinn is at first the Joker's psychiatrist - Dr Harleen Quinzel.

Joker: Folie à Deux will premiere in cinemas on Friday 4th October 2024.

