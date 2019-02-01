Hunger Games actress Jena Malone has also joined the project as wife Angie and GLOW's Marc Maron will play Bowie’s record company publicist, according to Variety.

However, Bowie’s son Duncan Jones has cast doubt on the project – particularly reports that the film would feature his father’s music.

Speaking on Twitter, Jones denied the project had been given the rights to Bowie’s back catalogue. He added: “If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families [sic] blessing, that’s up to the audience.”

Jones also made a veiled comment about the film later on, sharing a picture of a fake Toy Story action figure and adding “Why did this tweet make me think of that biopic film news story?"

Bowie’s son did, however, say he would like to work with American Gods' Neil Gaiman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey to make a film about his father.

After finding fame in the 1960s, David Bowie developed his Ziggy Stardust persona during a 1971 trip to America. This led to his classic 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

Advertisement

Bowie died of liver cancer in January 2016, two days after his final album, Blackstar, was released.