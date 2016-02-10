The film will be a reboot of the 1933 classic of the same name about a scientist who discovers the key to invisibility and goes mad. While it's still unclear as to who will be writing the film's script, Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan will be producing the film.

Starting with The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise and set to come out in June 2017, Universal wants to establish monsters like Dracula, the Wolfman, the Bride of Frankenstein and now the Invisible Man into a shared universe where the characters will interact with one another.

Depp enjoyed a successful 2015 thanks to his critically-acclaimed performance as gangster Whitey Bulger in Black Mass, and will be featured in yet another Pirates of the Caribbean film before the release of The Invisible Man.

More like this

Advertisement

Get a good look at him while you can, because pretty soon, he'll be... invisible.