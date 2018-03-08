However, Williams has now said that Star Wars: Episode IX will be his last.

"We know JJ Abrams is preparing one now for next year that I will hopefully do for him, and I look forward to it," Williams told US radio station KUSC. "It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me. Disney Studios will probably take it further [without me]."

Although Williams might be retiring from Star Wars, the Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Superman composer doesn't seem to be about to retire full stop.

He will be doing the score for Steven Spielberg's new Indiana Jones film which is due to be released in 2020.

Star Wars: Episode IX is due to be released on 19th December 2019