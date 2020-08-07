Speaking on an earnings call, CEO of Lionsgate Jon Feltheimer said (via Deadline): "We're also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022 [27th May].

"We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year."

Reeves (who plays Wick) is currently shooting The Matrix 4 in Berlin, with production having resumed after a coronavirus-caused shutdown. The sequel to the seminal sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to be released in April 2022, weeks before John Wick 4 hits cinemas.

More like this

The first three John Wick movies were huge box office hits for Lionsgate, collectively earning the studio $587 million worldwide. The neo-noir thrillers follow the titular retired hitman who seeks vengeance after his dog, given to him by his dead wife, is killed.

Alongside Reeves, the films also star Ian McShane (as Winston), Lance Reddick (Charon), Bridget Moynahan (Helen Wick), Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne (The Bowery King) and David Patrick Kelly (Charlie).

John Wick 4 is likely to follow on from the events of John Wick 3, which saw Wick with a $14 million bounty on his head.

The Continental, a TV show based in the John Wick universe, is currently in development at US Network Starz.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.