It’s a piece of casting we didn’t see coming, but it’s been revealed that the 71-year-old star of Broadway has signed up to the third film in the franchise alongside Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose, Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld and Rebel Wilson.

John Lithgow was part of the original cast of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

No further details about the role or the plot of the film have so far been revealed.

More like this

What we do know is that Skylar Astin who plays Jesse Swanson won’t be returning for PP3 - and neither will any of the Treblemakers.

Advertisement

Plus we were all expecting the aca-awesome third Pitch Perfect film to hit cinemas in July 2017, but now we're going to have to wait an extra five months for another round of catchy acapella routines as it will release over Christmas instead.