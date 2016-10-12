He made announcements at each of the 15 stops, telling anecdotes at each one – such as the fact his grandad pronounces Penge 'Pen-gey' – made a few Star Wars-related joked and even burst into a little sing-song.

Boyega uploaded a video of his antics to Instagram with the caption ‘So decided to assist my sister @blessingboyega and her amazing colleagues at south eastern rail with some informative announcements. Hope everyone on the 2:40 train to Orpington had fun listening to me talk rubbish #Imrandom.’

He later thanked passengers via Twitter for listening to his "nonsense."

More like this

Advertisement

Now if only celebrity guests could be introduced as standard on all trains – it'd certainly make commuting a little more amusing.