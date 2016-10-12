John Boyega delights London commuters by taking over the train tannoy
The Star Wars actor made everyone's day by announcing all the stations on the Victoria to Orpington train
Commuting to the London suburbs isn't the most exciting activity in the world, so congrats to John Boyega for making lots of passengers' days a little bit brighter.
The Star Wars actor decided to assist his sister – who works for Southeastern rail – at work for a day, and boarded the 2.40pm train from London Victoria to Orpington in Kent.
He made announcements at each of the 15 stops, telling anecdotes at each one – such as the fact his grandad pronounces Penge 'Pen-gey' – made a few Star Wars-related joked and even burst into a little sing-song.
Boyega uploaded a video of his antics to Instagram with the caption ‘So decided to assist my sister @blessingboyega and her amazing colleagues at south eastern rail with some informative announcements. Hope everyone on the 2:40 train to Orpington had fun listening to me talk rubbish #Imrandom.’
He later thanked passengers via Twitter for listening to his "nonsense."
Now if only celebrity guests could be introduced as standard on all trains – it'd certainly make commuting a little more amusing.