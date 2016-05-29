When it comes to fan events, John Barrowman is the master. No, not that sort of Master. Far from the Doctor's greatest adversary, the actor is Who fans' best friend – after all, the man once took to the stage wearing a Tardis dress. He's shown serious dedication to the cause.

Advertisement

So, when fans pack into an exhibition hall to see Captain Jack in person, they know to expect something special. And at Mega Con in Orlando, he didn't disappoint, donning a long red wig and regaling his audience with a rendition of Part of Your World.