JK Simmons joins Justice League as Gotham's new Commissioner Gordon
The Oscar-winning actor steps into the shoes previously filled by Gary Oldman
He's best known in the Marvel universe for barking orders at Toby Maguire's Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's original adaptation of the web-slinging comic book but now JK Simmons is switching sides to play DC Comics' Commissioner Gordon.
The Oscar-winning Whiplash star previously played Peter Parker's boss J Jonah Jameson, editor-in-chief of New York's Daily Bugle. But The Hollywood Reporter says Simmons will soon be working alongside Batman and the gang as the police Commissioner (played by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy) when the Justice League, errr, assemble, on cinema screens in 2017.
We're guessing that means he won't have time to work on a few issues of The Daily Planet with Clark Kent.
Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League is DC's answer to Marvel's Avengers. The film sees heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) joining forces to fight an enemy so fierce they'd never topple them alone.
And like all good money-spinning franchise releases, it's being split into two parts – the first hits screens in November 2017, with the second to follow in 2019.
We're just sorry Simmons wasn't cast in time for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which drops later this month on 25th March.