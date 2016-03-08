We're guessing that means he won't have time to work on a few issues of The Daily Planet with Clark Kent.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League is DC's answer to Marvel's Avengers. The film sees heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) joining forces to fight an enemy so fierce they'd never topple them alone.

And like all good money-spinning franchise releases, it's being split into two parts – the first hits screens in November 2017, with the second to follow in 2019.

More like this

Advertisement

We're just sorry Simmons wasn't cast in time for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which drops later this month on 25th March.