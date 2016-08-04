Rowling returns to pen the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts 2, which is billed as much darker than the upcoming first foray into the American wizarding world.

"The second Fantastic Beasts movie moves deeper into an increasingly dark time for the wizarding world, where Newt and our other heroes have to decide on their allegiances," the official synopsis reads.

And Harry Potter director David Yates will also be back to direct the film, which reunites producers David Heyman, JK Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen will serve as executive producers.

More like this

It's an exciting time for Potter fans, who have seen the franchise explode into life once again with the debut of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child on the West End. 250,000 extra tickets for the stage production are set to be released at 11am on Thursday 4 August, taking its run right the way through to December 2017 at the very least.

Advertisement

The Boy Who Lived is very much alive – and it looks like he will be for many years to come.