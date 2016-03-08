Why is it important that young wizards have wands?

Is it harder to cast a spell without a wand?

Are gifted wizards still better with wands than without?

More like this

Could a wizard without a wand beat one who has a wand?

Are American wizards more powerful than everyone else?

Should other magical races be allowed to use wands?

And just how wise is it to fly without one...?

.@DreamingOfMagic No, there's a cultural tradition of using wands and broomless flight is (as you might imagine) very risky! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2016

Advertisement

Don't forget to check back on Pottermore tomorrow at 2pm for the next chapter in the history of North American magic.