What is the theory you ask? Oh, y'know, just that Fawkes, Dumbledore's phoenix, was the Hogwarts headmaster's very own Horcrux.

Could Dumbledore have crafted a Horcrux when someone accidentally killed his little sister Ariana? YouTubers the SuperCarlinBrothers say that Dumbledore blames himself and believes his own ambition led to Ariana's death, so perhaps that led him to slice off a slither of his soul and pop it into phoenix pal Fawkes.

But Rowling is having absolutely none of it.

More like this

Advertisement

Mischief managed. And by the main woman herself, no less.