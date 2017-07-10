"And I went as a lost manuscript. And I wrote over a dress most of that book. So that book, I don't know whether it will ever be published but it's actually hanging in a wardrobe currently."

What we'd give to have a peek among Rowling's hangers.

The book in question is a political fairytale she has written for children. "It wasn't political in a party political sense," the author, now 51, explained. "I don't know whether I'll ever publish that."

Yes, you read that right. There's a JK Rowling book out there that we might never get the chance to read. Where's a conjuring charm when you need it?