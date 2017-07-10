JK Rowling has written a new children's book – but we may never get to see it
The Harry Potter author has penned a political fairytale... on a dress
As a fan of the Harry Potter books, all you ever really want in life is to devour new material from JK Rowling. Since ending her tenure at Hogwarts, the author has penned The Casual Vacancy and her Robert Galbraith books but imagine our excitement when she teased a new children's manuscript she's written.
"The theme of my 50th birthday, which I held at Halloween, even though that's not really my birthday, was come as your own private nightmare," she told American news channel CNN.
"And I went as a lost manuscript. And I wrote over a dress most of that book. So that book, I don't know whether it will ever be published but it's actually hanging in a wardrobe currently."
What we'd give to have a peek among Rowling's hangers.
The book in question is a political fairytale she has written for children. "It wasn't political in a party political sense," the author, now 51, explained. "I don't know whether I'll ever publish that."
Yes, you read that right. There's a JK Rowling book out there that we might never get the chance to read. Where's a conjuring charm when you need it?