The author announced the initiative on Wednesday, posting on Twitter, "Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”

In addition to the Audible partnership, the online hub includes more free content and access to puzzles, crafting articles, and videos, as well as some paid-for content that's clearly sign-posted.

The site's homepage promises "all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied - including special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world.

"We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!"

You can also check out our suggestions on how to keep the kids entertained while on lockdown if you're after more ideas.