Eddie Redmayne is set to reprise his role as Newt Scamander, as Jude Law and Johnny Depp return as Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. Ezra Miller (Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Katherine Waterson (Tina Golstein) are also set to appear once more.

Comedian Jessica Williams, who briefly appeared as teacher Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks, is set to have a far bigger role in a third film.

Writer JK Rowling has previously teased her more substantial role for Fantastic Beasts 3, writing in 2018: “You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3.”

Rowling and Steve Kloves have teamed up to write the screenplay, while David Yates returns at the helm as director.

Fantastic Beasts 3 will hit cinemas on November 12, 2021