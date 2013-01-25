At the time, the director said he'd “rather be in the audience not knowing what was coming, rather than being involved in the minutiae of making the film.”

But Abrams has since decided to take the job, according to an an unnamed “individual with knowledge of the production” cited by Hollywood news site The Wrap.

Argo director Ben Affleck had also been in the running but ultimately lost out to Abrams, whose involvement is now apparently a “done deal”.

Abrams, who co-created Lost, Fringe and Alias, is one of the most successful directors and producers in Hollywood today. He’s currently completing work on Star Trek Into Darkness, the second Trek film he’s made since rebooting the franchise in 2009, and has previously directed Mission Impossible III and Super 8.

Star Wars: Episode VII, which will boast a script by Little Miss Sunshine screenwriter Michael Arndt, is expected be released in 2015.