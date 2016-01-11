JJ Abrams calls missing Rey in Star Wars merchandise “preposterous and wrong”
The Force Awakens director slammed the absence of Daisy Ridley’s character from toys and games
Force Awakens director JJ Abrams has spoken out against the absence of lead Star Wars character Rey in official merchandise, which sparked outrage and the Twitter hashtag #WheresRey.
Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday, Abrams said he found the decisions (including one by Hasbro to leave Rey out of its official Star Wars Monopoly game, which they later reversed) puzzling given Daisy Ridley’s importance to the movie.
“I will say that it seems preposterous and wrong that the main character of the movie is not well represented in what is clearly a huge piece of the Star Wars world in terms of merchandizing,” Abrams said (via EntertainmentWeekly).
“I read that she wasn’t in the Monopoly game and was quickly making phone calls about this because if it were true — and it is true, and now Hasbro, of course, has said they’re going to put Rey in — it doesn’t quite make sense why she wouldn’t be there. She’s somewhat important in the story.”
Clearly, like so many of us JJ Abrams is finding the lack of Rey disturbing.
More like this
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is in cinemas now