“So a guy that trained CIA operatives how to endure torture was brought in,” he continues. “That’s how I got through it.”

CIA training wasn't enough to get him through the shoot, though. Carrey also reveals he relied on the soothing tones of the Bee Gees to help him through the filming process.

“The only thing that worked to calm me through the makeup was everything they had ever done. I’ve no idea why, but the Bee Gees just made me happy.”

More like this

“There’d be no Grinch without them!”

Advertisement

See Jim Carrey on The Graham Norton Show, tonight (Friday 12th December) at 10:35pm on BBC1