Chastain’s comments came after Sofia Coppola made history as the second woman ever to win Best Director at the festival. Coppola was honoured for her work directing The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst.

“I do believe that if you have female storytelling, you also have more authentic female characters,” Chastain said.

She called for the festival to include more female filmmakers so the jury can watch women “that I recognise in my day to day life. Ones that are proactive, have their own agency and don’t just react to the men around them, they have their own point of view".