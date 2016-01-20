Marita focuses on Lorenz and how she met and began an affair with Cuban leader Castro in 1959 when she was a teenager.

After becoming pregnant and having an abortion, Lorenz left Cuba and joined anti-communists in America, where she was recruited by the CIA for an assassination mission. In 1960, she returned to Cuba to carry out the mission but failed to kill Castro.

Lorenz went on to have an extraordinary life. She has written two autobiographies (Marita: One Woman’s Extraordinary Tale of Love and Espionage from Castro to Kennedy, and Lieber Fidel – Mein Leben, meine Liebe, mein Verrat) and her story has already been the inspiration for 1999 TV film My Little Assassin.