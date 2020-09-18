Alongside Pitt and Aniston, who appeared on-screen together for the first time in two decades and read the parts of Brad Hamilton and Linda Barrett, the likes of Shia LaBeouf (Fury), Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman), talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, musician John Legend, Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) and the film's original star Sean Penn took part in the virtual event.

Over $50,000 (£38,500) was raised during the table read for charity CORE – a relief fund for community organised efforts against COVID-19 – and reform group Reform Alliance.

Certain scenes throughout the table read, which was broadcast on Facebook and viewed by over 2.2 million users, left the cast members giggling, including a moment in which Aniston and Pitt had to read a dream sequence together.

Aniston, reading her character Linda's dialogue, said: "Hi Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

After describing Brad's fantasy and a detailed description of Linda's body, narrator Morgan Freeman quickly added: "Lord, have mercy."

Fast Times at Ridgemont High was the directorial debut of Amy Heckerling, best known for writing 1995 comedy Clueless.

The coming-of-age teen comedy following students Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Mark Ratner (Brian Backer), Linda Barrett (Phoebe Cates) and Mike Damone (Robert Romanus) as they navigated their sophomore year of high school.

