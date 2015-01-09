"I almost don't want to put this out there into the ether, but I fear I'll get murdered, like John Lennon, by one of those mad fans at the premiere," the star told Details magazine adding: "Because a lot of people are very angry that I'm playing this character."

"And I'm a father now, and a husband. I don't want to die yet," he laughed, adding: "People will say, 'God, isn't it haunting how he did that interview in Details magazine and predicted his own death on the red carpet?'"

"[I'm] very aware of opinion regarding the film, whether it be positive or negative. It is, by its nature, an easy target," he continued, before talking about the polarising role he has taken on.

"Some people will think it's cool and sexy, some people will think the polar opposite. There will be people who think I'm terrible without even seeing the film!"

Fifty Shades of Grey is in UK cinemas 13th February