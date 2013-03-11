How do you go about stealing a £25 million painting from a packed auction house? If you're a member of James McAvoy's teams of heistmen in new flick Trance it involves a few squirts of gas, a baton for smashing things about a bit and, surprisingly, a bite-sized hot-pink car - as demonstrated in a new clip from the upcoming psychological thriller.

In Danny Boyle's first cinematic offering since his triumphant Olympic opening ceremony, McAvoy plays fine art auctioneer Simon who teams up with a criminal gang led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a valuable Goya painting.