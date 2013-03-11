James McAvoy steals a £25 million painting in new clip from Danny Boyle's Trance
The Olympic opening ceremony director's new psychological thriller also stars Rosario Dawson and Vincent Cassel
How do you go about stealing a £25 million painting from a packed auction house? If you're a member of James McAvoy's teams of heistmen in new flick Trance it involves a few squirts of gas, a baton for smashing things about a bit and, surprisingly, a bite-sized hot-pink car - as demonstrated in a new clip from the upcoming psychological thriller.
In Danny Boyle's first cinematic offering since his triumphant Olympic opening ceremony, McAvoy plays fine art auctioneer Simon who teams up with a criminal gang led by Franck (Vincent Cassel) to steal a valuable Goya painting.
But when Simon receives a blow to the head eradicating his memory of the heist, Franck enlists the help of hypnotherapist Elizabeth (Rosario Dawson) to locate the stolen goods. As she digs deeper into his subconscious the boundaries between reality and delusion begin to blur... Watch the latest footage below:
Trance is released in UK cinemas nationwide on 27 March.