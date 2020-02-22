"So 1 is the least and 10 is the most," Corden said, before continuing: "I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it.

"You've got to decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time, so I don't regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way that I decided to do many things. Some have worked and some haven't."

"So I'm gonna put it at a solid 5, 4.5," he concluded.

You can watch the full exchange here.

Somehow we still think Corden miaow-ssively regrets taking part in the film - but that's show business!