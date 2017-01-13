Corden's set to play an insurance investigator in the film, which sees Bullock getting the thieving gang together to try and pull off a major heist at the expense of her ex-lover. Damian Lewis will play the not-so-lucky man in question.

It's set to be a busy year for our James – not only is he getting a THIRD show on US TV, he's also voicing Peter Rabbit in a new film alongside Star Wars' own Daisy Ridley.

As they say in that galaxy not so far away... it's gonna be a LUSH 2017 for Smithy.