James Corden joins the cast of Ocean's Eight
The Gavin & Stacey star turned late-night chat-show host is set to go head to head with Sandra Bullock
Oi! Ladies! What's occurin? We can but dream that that's the very question James Corden will ask Sandra Bullock and her assembled all-girl crime caper crew when he pops up in Ocean's Eight.
Variety reports that the Gavin & Stacey star turned Late Late Show host will join Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina in the all-female reboot of Ocean's Eleven.
Corden's set to play an insurance investigator in the film, which sees Bullock getting the thieving gang together to try and pull off a major heist at the expense of her ex-lover. Damian Lewis will play the not-so-lucky man in question.
It's set to be a busy year for our James – not only is he getting a THIRD show on US TV, he's also voicing Peter Rabbit in a new film alongside Star Wars' own Daisy Ridley.
As they say in that galaxy not so far away... it's gonna be a LUSH 2017 for Smithy.