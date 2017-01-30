"With people like Trump, the Bond villain has become a reality,” Purvis, who wrote the last six Bond movies with Robert Wade, told the Telegraph.

“So when they do another one, it will be interesting to see how they deal with the fact that the world has become a fantasy.

"Each time, you’ve got to say something about Bond’s place in the world, which is Britain’s place in the world ... But things are moving so quickly now, that becomes tricky."

"I’m just not sure how you would go about writing a James Bond film now," he concluded.

Consider us shaken, and not stirred, by the news.