The six-part podcast series features interviews with franchise stars Daniel Craig (Bond), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter) and Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), as well as the actors introduced in the upcoming film – Rami Malek (terrorist leader Safin), Lashana Lynch (00 agent Nomi), Ana de Armas (CIA agent Paloma) and Billy Magnussen (CIA agent Logan Ash).

King is also set to interview No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and Bond theme composers Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell in addition to various crew members that worked on the film.

"Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the James Bond legacy, from music to gadgets and costumes to cars," the podcast teases. "The podcast series will also reveal how the amazing locations are chosen and spectacular stunts are created."

Those who listen to the podcast, released weekly from Wednesday 30th September onwards, will be given an exclusive first-listen to Hans Zimmer's score for the upcoming film.

No Time to Die will be released in cinemas globally from November, having faced several delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which marks Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond, was originally scheduled for release in April, but in March, MGM and Eon Productions pushed the date back to November.

Earlier this month, a new trailer for the upcoming film was released, teasing appearances from Ernst Stavro Blofield's (Christoph Waltz) return and the connection between new villain Safin (Rami Malek) and Bond's girlfriend Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux).

No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast will be available from Wednesday 30th September on all major podcast providers. No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.