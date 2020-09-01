Bond's mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, however, leading him onto the trail of a mysterious villain, Safin (played by Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek), armed with dangerous new technology.

MGM

No Time to Die is directed by True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga, with a screenplay by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

Joining Craig in the cast is Léa Seydoux returning as Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”.

The official trailer for No Time to Die is released on Thursday and RadioTimes.com will feature it as soon as it's made public.

