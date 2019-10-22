The project is so shrouded in secrecy, not even Bond actor Daniel Craig knows which ending will be used.

According to reports, one scene featured people being gassed on a dance-floor, while another seemingly hints Bond could be killed off, and replaced by a woman.

“Everyone’s in the dark, the secrecy is off the chart,” a source told The Mirror.

No Time To Die will see Bond now retired from MI6, with Lashana Lynch the new 007 while Bond lives a relatively tranquil life in Jamaica.

Lashana Lynch is now 007

However, a quiet retirement is short-lived for the British spy, who is called back into service to rescue a kidnapped scientist while on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with new technology.

Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny fuelled speculation saying that No Time to Die would be a "tie-up of Skyfall and Spectre" with plenty of shocking moments.

"[No Time to Die has] massive, massive surprises that even had me like, 'Oh, wow!' So I think we're going to really shock people," she told GQ in an interview.

She added: "We're definitely seeing a Bond who's more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love."

Craig has now outstripped Roger Moore to be the longest-serving Bond – with No Time to Die being his very final outing as 007.

No Time to Die is slated for UK cinema release on 3rdApril 2020