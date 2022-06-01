All the James Bond movies leaving Prime Video this month

With the exception of the 25th outing No Time To Die , which was finally released in cinemas in 2021 following several delays, all the remaining titles will be removed from the service on 14th June 2022.

Nearly all of the James Bond films are set to leave Prime Video later in June – just 2 months after the entire catalogue was made available on the streamer for a limited time period.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This means that all the films starring Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan will no longer be available to stream for free, in addition to the four earlier Daniel Craig movies.

The original decision to make each of the films available came shortly after Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM and has coincided with the 60th anniversary year of 007 films.

It's not clear whether the films will return to the service at a later date – although given that Amazon now has the rights to the films, it's certainly possible that they may revisit the decision further down the line.

Getty

The full list of films that will be taken off the platform is: Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, The Man With the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View To A Kill, The Living Daylights, Licence to Kill, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Speaking about Amazon's purchase of MGM towards the end of last year, before it had been officially completed, long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli explained that, while she hoped there would be few immediate changes, it was hard to imagine what changes might occur further down the line.

"We make theatrical films and go to great pains to make them as cinematic as possible," she explained. "We have always worked with great directors and cinematographers and production designers who do their utmost to create a visual feast for people to enjoy.

She added: "I think that’s what we intend to do, but things change, so who knows? Down the road, it may be different."

All 25 Bond movies are available to stream now on Prime Video until 14th June 2022 – sign up for a Prime Video free trial.

Advertisement

Visit our Movies hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.