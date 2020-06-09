Leaked documents suggest that a five-year-old girl named Mathilde plays a role in the film – and with No Time to Die established as being set half-a-decade on from the previous entry in the 007 series, fans suspect that Mathilde is the daughter of James Bond and Madeleine Swann.

Though the twist hasn't been officially confirmed, the thought of making 007 a daddy is already ruffling some feathers – with one-time Bond girl Britt Ekland suggesting that the character should remain "a little bit more untouchable" and stick to bachelorhood.

But what do you think? RadioTimes.com wants to know how you feel about this potential twist – does it open up exciting new avenues for Bond, allowing Daniel Craig to show us a different side to his 007 in what is his final screen outing as the character, or is it a step too far? Does Bond need to remain single and unattached?

Picking up after the events of 2015's Spectre, No Time to Die will open with Bond living in the Caribbean, no longer working for Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

"Bond is not on active service when we start the film, he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica. We consider Jamaica bond’s spiritual home. He starts his journey here," executive producer Barbara Broccoli said.

The film’s official synopsis reads: "Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology."

No Time to Die will be released to UK cinemas on 12th November 2020

