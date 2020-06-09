James Bond icon Britt Ekland says new 007 twist “ruins the fantasy”

Britt Ekland, who played Mary Goodnight opposite Roger Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun, appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the new rumours James Bond will have a daughter in the upcoming No Time to Die.

It seems the former ‘Bond girl’ isn’t a fan of the idea, which emerged from an apparent leak last week, and would rather the suave spy remained more of a “fantasy”.

“I think that Bond should probably be a little bit more untouchable,” the Swedish actress said when questioned about the concept of Bond as a father. “He’s a fantasy.

“The Bond man, every big do I go to, everyone wants to be Bond.”

When pressed on whether writing Bond’s daughter into No Time to Die “ruined” the fantasy, Ekland replied: “It think so. I, personally, think so.

“But Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson, producers], they know better than me,” she laughed.

