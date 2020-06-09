James Bond icon Britt Ekland says new 007 twist “ruins the fantasy”
The Man with the Golden Gun star is not impressed with the idea of 007 new role... **CONTAINS POSSIBLE NO TIME TO DIE SPOILERS**
Britt Ekland, who played Mary Goodnight opposite Roger Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun, appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the new rumours James Bond will have a daughter in the upcoming No Time to Die.
It seems the former ‘Bond girl’ isn’t a fan of the idea, which emerged from an apparent leak last week, and would rather the suave spy remained more of a “fantasy”.
“I think that Bond should probably be a little bit more untouchable,” the Swedish actress said when questioned about the concept of Bond as a father. “He’s a fantasy.
“The Bond man, every big do I go to, everyone wants to be Bond.”
When pressed on whether writing Bond’s daughter into No Time to Die “ruined” the fantasy, Ekland replied: “It think so. I, personally, think so.
“But Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson, producers], they know better than me,” she laughed.
