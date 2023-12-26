And, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's release, Saelua highlighted how meaningful it was for this part of her culture to be shown on the big screen.

"Kaimana's entire performance – just the fact that she's highlighted as a trans woman and as a fa'afafine, that she's one of the lead female roles... I mean, that's huge in the industry," she said. "We don't see that at all. And, you know, it's groundbreaking."

Later in the interview, she said that she hoped the film would show audiences "that piece of my culture, that is the fa'afafine and fa'atane, my identity".

"That we as a community have a binary system that is inclusive of our identities, and it's not black and white, that is male and female, and there's a myriad of identities that could fit in anywhere," she continued.

"And it troubles no one to embrace people that are like that, like us."

Waititi echoed Saelua's sentiments, explaining: "I love that, 'cause it's like, it doesn't… it's not gonna hurt you at all to just embrace someone. It's actually easier!

"You’re actually expending more energy by freaking out and having a problem with it. And it's actually affecting you more by having a problem with it, when if you accept it, it's like, cool – you get all this free time!"

