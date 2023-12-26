Jaiyah Saelua on how Next Goal Wins shines a light on fa'afafine culture
Saelua was the first transgender football player to compete in a World Cup qualifier game.
Perhaps the most interesting element of Taika Waititi's new film Next Goal Wins is the storyline revolving around Jaiyah Saelua – a member of the American Samoan football team who became the first transgender player to compete in a World Cup qualifier game.
Saelua is played in the film by first-time actor Kaimana who, like her, identifies as fa'afafine – a recognised third gender identity that is traditional in Samoan and American Samoan culture.
And, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's release, Saelua highlighted how meaningful it was for this part of her culture to be shown on the big screen.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"Kaimana's entire performance – just the fact that she's highlighted as a trans woman and as a fa'afafine, that she's one of the lead female roles... I mean, that's huge in the industry," she said. "We don't see that at all. And, you know, it's groundbreaking."
Later in the interview, she said that she hoped the film would show audiences "that piece of my culture, that is the fa'afafine and fa'atane, my identity".
"That we as a community have a binary system that is inclusive of our identities, and it's not black and white, that is male and female, and there's a myriad of identities that could fit in anywhere," she continued.
"And it troubles no one to embrace people that are like that, like us."
Read more:
- Zack Snyder didn't "shy away" from Rebel Moon's Star Wars origins
- Chicken Run sequel director explains hidden Wallace & Gromit reference
Waititi echoed Saelua's sentiments, explaining: "I love that, 'cause it's like, it doesn't… it's not gonna hurt you at all to just embrace someone. It's actually easier!
"You’re actually expending more energy by freaking out and having a problem with it. And it's actually affecting you more by having a problem with it, when if you accept it, it's like, cool – you get all this free time!"
More like this
Next Goal Wins is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.