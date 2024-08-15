And speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the film, Awkwafina revealed that she had a few surreal moments on set while she was getting used to Liu as the bad guy.

"I mean... I love Simu, and I feel like, for this one, it's obviously a different story [to Shang-Chi]" she said. "And, you know he's a great actor, so it makes sense.

"But I did get some bizarre flashback sometimes, when we were doing scenes where he was like, especially very evil, where I was like, 'Shang Chi, what happened to you, dude?' But, you know, I think that he does a great villain."

Another of Awkwafina's big-name co-stars in the film is John Cena, and she said she learned a lot from the WWE star in what is the most action-heavy role of her career to date.

"One thing I did learn from John is, is, like the seriousness dedicated towards safety" she explained. "It is very important in his line of work to be safe and to make sure that everyone is kind of on their game, and nothing is off – because if one piece is missing, someone can get hurt in those sequences.

"So he definitely taught me the importance of that, as this is probably the most physical role I've done. I've been in action movies, obviously, but I didn't have to like train for that. For this, you know, I did take it seriously, and it was a lot of action."

Jackpot! is directed by Bridesmaids and A Simple Favour filmmaker Paul Feig and the synopsis reads: "Katie, a struggling actress, wins the lottery in California in 2030. The law allows anyone with a losing ticket to murder her before sundown and legally claim her winnings.

"Noel, an amateur lottery protection agent, helps to keep her alive until sunset in exchange for a share of her winnings."

Jackpot! is now streaming on Prime Video.

