If you are struggling to get your head around this, you're not the only one.

The tweet came after Oprah's inspiring speech at the Golden Globe Awards, as she accepted the Cecil B de Mille award. The chat show host talked powerfully about the moments that had inspired her as a little girl before tackling racism, sexism, the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal and the wider implications for ordinary women. She paid tribute to the press and the importance of press freedom as it faced new pressures from the President.

As she received a standing ovation, she made a rousing call about sexual harassment and abuse: "Time's Up!"

The speech struck a chord, and now people are seriously considering Oprah Winfrey 2020 as a viable presidential campaign.

So what's Ivanka Trump up to? Is she tone-deaf? Suffering from memory loss? Let's not forget, her father Donald Trump was infamously caught on tape bragging about sexual assault ("grab them by the pussy") and has been accused of rape and harassment by multiple women. Yet Ivanka remains her father's biggest supporter and is somehow a part of the Trump administration.

Despite all this, she praised Oprah's message and echoed: "Let's all come together, women and men, and say Time's Up."

That'll be why Chrissy Teigen tweeted:

It seems someone needs to have a word with Ivanka.

Is she confused by Oprah's message? Or is she secretly a Democrat who hates her father? So many questions.

